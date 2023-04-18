Ahead of Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41), the Boston Celtics (57-25) are keeping their eye on zero players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 at TD Garden.

Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo!

The teams meet once again after the Celtics beat the Hawks 112-99 Saturday. Jaylen Brown led the way with a team-leading 29 points in the win for the Celtics, while Dejounte Murray notched 24 points in the loss for the Hawks.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.

Boston has a 39-3 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 118.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.2 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Boston hits 4.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics record 115.7 points per 100 possessions (third in the league), while allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are posting 122.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 3.8 more than their average for the season (118.4).

Atlanta hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 11.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from deep.

The Hawks score 115.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in league), while allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10.5 230.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.