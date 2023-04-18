On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is batting .276 with three doubles and four walks.

Benintendi enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.6% of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.

Benintendi has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (64.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings