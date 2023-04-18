After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has a double and five walks while batting .250.

This season, Baddoo has recorded at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Baddoo has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

