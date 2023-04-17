After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .185 with two doubles and two walks.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this season.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

