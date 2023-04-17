White Sox vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox square off against Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Phillies are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+105). A 7.5-run over/under is set in the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
White Sox vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-130
|+105
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 5-3-2 in their last 10 contests.
- The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a record of 2-5 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 16 games with a total.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-4
|4-6
|4-7
|2-3
|5-8
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.