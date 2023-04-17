Warriors vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors are 2-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The Kings lead the series 1-0.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Warriors with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Warriors vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 121 - Warriors 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (239.5)
- The Kings' .549 ATS win percentage (45-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Sacramento is 18-12 against the spread compared to the 28-26-1 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 2-point favorite.
- Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season, higher than the .433 winning percentage for the Kings as a moneyline underdog (13-17).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by scoring 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).
- With 29.8 dimes per game, the Warriors rank best in the league in the category.
- The Warriors have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (16.6) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.5%).
- Golden State is attempting 47 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52.1% of the shots it has attempted (and 61.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 43.2 treys per contest, which are 47.9% of its shots (and 38.5% of the team's buckets).
Kings Performance Insights
- Offensively, Sacramento is the best squad in the NBA (120.7 points per game). On defense, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).
- With 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league.
- The Kings are the fifth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%).
- In 2022-23, Sacramento has taken 57.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Sacramento's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 31.6% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.