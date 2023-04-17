Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) will visit Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers (5-9) at Comerica Park on Monday, April 17, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +110 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-1, 8.53 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won five of those games.

The Guardians have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

