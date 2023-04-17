Monday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) versus the Detroit Tigers (5-9) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 17.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Gaddis (0-1) for the Cleveland Guardians and Matthew Boyd (0-1) for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Tigers have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Tigers have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 5-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (50 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.88 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule