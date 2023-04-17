Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) versus the Detroit Tigers (5-9) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 17.
The probable pitchers are Hunter Gaddis (0-1) for the Cleveland Guardians and Matthew Boyd (0-1) for the Detroit Tigers.
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Tigers have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Tigers have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a mark of 5-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (50 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.88 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|@ Blue Jays
|L 9-3
|Matt Manning vs Alek Manoah
|April 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kevin Gausman
|April 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Bassitt
|April 14
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Joey Wentz vs Sean Manaea
|April 15
|Giants
|W 7-6
|Michael Lorenzen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 17
|Guardians
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 18
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 19
|Guardians
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Cal Quantrill
|April 21
|@ Orioles
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Tyler Wells
|April 22
|@ Orioles
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Kyle Gibson
|April 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Grayson Rodriguez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.