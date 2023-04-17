On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is hitting .214 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In 57.1% of his 14 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Gaddis (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.