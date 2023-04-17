On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

  • Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Suzuki got a hit in 65.8% of his 111 games last season, with at least two hits in 22.5% of those contests.
  • In 13 of 111 games last year, he homered (11.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Suzuki picked up an RBI in 34 games last year out of 111 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 7.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • He came around to score in 42 of his 111 games a season ago (37.8%), with two or more runs scored 11 times (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 55
.282 AVG .244
.357 OBP .326
.479 SLG .392
19 XBH 19
8 HR 6
23 RBI 23
54/20 K/BB 56/25
5 SB 4
Home Away
53 GP 58
38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%)
11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%)
21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%)
8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%)
16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The Athletics will send Muller (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.52, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.