Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene has an OPS of .652, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season.
  • Greene has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this year, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
