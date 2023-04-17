Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .234 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (six of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gaddis (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
