Matt Vierling -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .234 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (six of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings