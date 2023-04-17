Matt Vierling -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is hitting .234 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (six of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gaddis (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
