Luis Torrens Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Luis Torrens and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Torrens? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Torrens At The Plate
- Torrens is batting .300 with a walk.
- Torrens has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
- Torrens has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.60 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.52 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.52, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.