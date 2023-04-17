After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Luis Torrens and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luis Torrens At The Plate

Torrens is batting .300 with a walk.

Torrens has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.

Torrens has an RBI in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings