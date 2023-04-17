Kerry Carpenter -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .212.
  • In five of 10 games this season (50.0%), Carpenter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Carpenter has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
