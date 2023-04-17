The Carolina Hurricanes ready for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the New York Islanders, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR 10/28/2022 Hurricanes Islanders 6-2 NYI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the league.

The Islanders have 242 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players