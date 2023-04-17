Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .194 with two doubles and two walks.
- Haase has had a base hit in six of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went three innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
