The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and three RBI), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .358 with three doubles and six walks.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), with at least two hits six times (46.2%).

He has not homered in his 13 games this season.

Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), he has scored, and in three of those games (23.1%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings