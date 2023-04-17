Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and three RBI), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .358 with three doubles and six walks.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), with at least two hits six times (46.2%).
- He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
- Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), he has scored, and in three of those games (23.1%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.60 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.52 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
