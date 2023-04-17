How to Watch the Cubs vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Kyle Muller takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 11th in baseball with 18 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.274).
- Chicago has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (73 total runs).
- The Cubs' .336 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 10.1 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Chicago has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- The Cubs have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.214).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hayden Wesneski (0-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Mariners
|W 14-9
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|-
|4/12/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Logan Gilbert
|4/14/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-2
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Grove
|4/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 3-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Urías
|4/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Kyle Muller
|4/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|James Kaprielian
|4/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Grove
|4/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Urías
|4/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Dustin May
