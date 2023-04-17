Kyle Muller takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 11th in baseball with 18 total home runs.

Chicago ranks eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.274).

Chicago has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (73 total runs).

The Cubs' .336 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 10.1 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Chicago has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

The Cubs have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.214).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Hayden Wesneski (0-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Mariners W 14-9 Home Hayden Wesneski - 4/12/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-2 Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers W 3-2 Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics - Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics - Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics - Away Justin Steele James Kaprielian 4/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May

