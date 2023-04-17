The Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics will play on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Brent Rooker among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Athletics have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 4-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have gone 4-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cubs a 59.2% chance to win.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-7-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 3-2 4-4 4-2 6-5 2-1

