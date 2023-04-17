On Monday, Cody Bellinger (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .245 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Bellinger will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.
  • Bellinger has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In seven games this season (50.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 14 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 7.60 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Muller (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.52 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.52 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.