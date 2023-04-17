Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has a double and five walks while hitting .250.
- This year, Baddoo has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gaddis (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together an 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.