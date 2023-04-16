Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and five RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has five doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .298.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 14 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Grandal has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 14 games so far this season.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|10
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Orioles' 5.38 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez (0-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
