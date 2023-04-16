Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox meet Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB action with 15 total home runs.

Chicago's .418 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The White Sox are ninth in MLB with a .264 batting average.

Chicago is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (70 total).

The White Sox rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

White Sox hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Chicago's 5.70 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's second-worst WHIP (1.626).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Cease will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Twins W 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray 4/14/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Tyler Wells 4/15/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Gibson 4/16/2023 Orioles - Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez 4/17/2023 Phillies - Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler 4/18/2023 Phillies - Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter 4/19/2023 Phillies - Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker 4/21/2023 Rays - Away Michael Kopech Josh Fleming 4/22/2023 Rays - Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan

