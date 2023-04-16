Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has a home run and a walk while batting .234.
- In eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), Mancini has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In five games this year (41.7%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
