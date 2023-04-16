The San Francisco Giants (5-9) will look to Thairo Estrada when they visit Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers (5-9) at Comerica Park on Sunday, April 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-150). An 8-run total is set in the game.

Tigers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (0-3, 6.35 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Tigers and Giants game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

Tigers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won one out of the five games in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 1-4 (winning only 20% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Giants have a 1-4 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Tigers have been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

