Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Deandre Ayton, Russell Westbrook and others in the Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (-105) 10.5 (-105) 1.5 (+180) 0.5 (+1100)

Ayton has averaged 18 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Ayton has pulled down 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (10.5).

Ayton's year-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (1.5).

Ayton has connected on 0.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 4.5 (-143) 5.5 (+110) 1.5 (-200)

Sunday's points prop for Devin Booker is 27.5. That is 0.3 less than his season average.

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.

Booker picks up 5.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Sunday.

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-128) 7.5 (+115) 4.5 (+100) 2.5 (+130)

The 29.1 points Kevin Durant scores per game are 2.6 more than his prop total on Sunday.

Durant has collected 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).

Durant's assist average -- five -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Durant averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (-110) 5.5 (-133) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (+125)

Sunday's over/under for Westbrook is 17.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.

Westbrook has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sunday's assist prop total for Westbrook (7.5) equals his year-long average.

Westbrook, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Suns vs. Clippers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mason Plumlee Props

PTS REB AST 5.5 (-125) 5.5 (+120) 1.5 (+120)

The 5.5-point total set for Mason Plumlee on Sunday is 5.3 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Plumlee's per-game rebound average of 8.8 is 3.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Plumlee has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Sunday's assist over/under (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.