Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .244 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .214 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Giants' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
