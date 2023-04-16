Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)
- Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
- Suzuki picked up at least one hit 73 times last year in 111 games played (65.8%), including multiple hits on 25 occasions (22.5%).
- He homered in 13 of 111 games in 2022 (11.7%), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki drove in a run in 30.6% of his games last season (34 of 111), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He came around to score 42 times in 111 games (37.8%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.282
|AVG
|.244
|.357
|OBP
|.326
|.479
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|23
|54/20
|K/BB
|56/25
|5
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|38 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (60.3%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (24.1%)
|21 (39.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (36.2%)
|8 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (31.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Urias (3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.833), and 26th in K/9 (10).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.