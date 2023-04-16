On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

  • Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Suzuki picked up at least one hit 73 times last year in 111 games played (65.8%), including multiple hits on 25 occasions (22.5%).
  • He homered in 13 of 111 games in 2022 (11.7%), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suzuki drove in a run in 30.6% of his games last season (34 of 111), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He came around to score 42 times in 111 games (37.8%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (9.9%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 55
.282 AVG .244
.357 OBP .326
.479 SLG .392
19 XBH 19
8 HR 6
23 RBI 23
54/20 K/BB 56/25
5 SB 4
Home Away
53 GP 58
38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%)
11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%)
21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%)
8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%)
16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Urias (3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.833), and 26th in K/9 (10).
