On Sunday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has an OPS of .652, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season.

In 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%), Greene has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings