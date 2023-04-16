The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom leads Chicago with 10 hits, batting .233 this season with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 138th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Wisdom has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in four games this year (33.3%), homering in 10.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias (3-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
