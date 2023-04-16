Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 10 hits, batting .233 this season with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 138th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Wisdom has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in four games this year (33.3%), homering in 10.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (41.7%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (3-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
