Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - April 16
The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) currently features five players. The playoff matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 16 from Ball Arena.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Nuggets secured a 109-95 win over the Kings. Bruce Brown recorded 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets.
The Timberwolves are coming off of a 120-95 win against the Thunder in their last game on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns' team-leading 28 points paced the Timberwolves in the victory.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|24.5
|11.8
|9.8
|Jeff Green
|PF
|Questionable
|Face
|7.8
|2.6
|1.2
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Thumb
|20
|3.9
|6.2
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|16.3
|6.6
|3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|10.8
|2.8
|2.4
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|13.4
|11.6
|1.2
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.8
|2.6
|2
|Naz Reid
|C
|Out
|Wrist
|11.5
|4.9
|1.1
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|12.1
|3.9
|1.9
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
Nuggets Season Insights
- The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.
- Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.
- The Nuggets have been putting up 109.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
- Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.
- The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).
- Minnesota has put together a 29-16 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Timberwolves are putting up 117 points per contest, 1.2 more than their season average (115.8).
- Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.
- The Timberwolves' 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-8
|224.5
