Nico Hoerner -- batting .349 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 132nd in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), with at least two hits on six occasions (46.2%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
  • Hoerner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (61.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Urias (3-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th.
