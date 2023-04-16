Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner -- batting .349 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 132nd in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), with at least two hits on six occasions (46.2%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (61.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (3-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th.
