On Sunday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .234 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Vierling has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Vierling has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Giants will send Webb (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6).
