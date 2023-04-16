After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Luis Torrens and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Julio Urias) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Luis Torrens At The Plate

Torrens is batting .286 with a walk.

Torrens has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Torrens has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

