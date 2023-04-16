The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Carpenter has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Carpenter has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb (0-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6).
