On Sunday, Jake Burger (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Burger has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 42.9% of his games this year, and 15.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Burger has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 5.38 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodriguez (0-0) pitches for the Orioles to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
