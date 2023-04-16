Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .448.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Happ has recorded a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Happ has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (53.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
