On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is batting .280 with six walks.
  • In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Sheets has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Sheets has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodriguez (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his third this season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.