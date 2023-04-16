On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .280 with six walks.

In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Sheets has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Sheets has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings