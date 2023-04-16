After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has two doubles and two walks while hitting .194.

Haase has picked up a hit in six games this year (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

