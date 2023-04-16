After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has two doubles and two walks while hitting .194.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in six games this year (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb (0-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6).
