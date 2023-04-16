After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .204 with three doubles and four walks.
  • Andrus has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.
  • In two games this season, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 5.38 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will look to Rodriguez (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
