The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has two doubles and six walks while batting .333.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.

Swanson has had a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).

He has not homered in his 12 games this season.

Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

