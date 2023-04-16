Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Drew Smyly will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 15 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 35 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks seventh in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank first in the majors with a .282 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 69 runs (5.8 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Cubs have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 8.2 times per game on average.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Chicago has the seventh-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined 1.222 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Smyly heads to the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run.

In two starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Drew Smyly Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners W 14-9 Home Hayden Wesneski - 4/12/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-2 Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics - Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics - Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics - Away Justin Steele James Kaprielian 4/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías

