The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (hitting .300 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is hitting .276 with three doubles and four walks.

Benintendi enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.6% of them.

He has not homered in his 14 games this year.

Benintendi has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (64.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

