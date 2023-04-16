Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (hitting .300 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is hitting .276 with three doubles and four walks.
- Benintendi enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.6% of them.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (64.3%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 5.38 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Orioles will look to Rodriguez (0-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
