On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .174 with a double and two walks.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.

McKinstry has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings