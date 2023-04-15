Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .262 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In four games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 13 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Gibson (3-0) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.44), 28th in WHIP (1.145), and 74th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.