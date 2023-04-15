White Sox vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 15
Saturday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (8-6) and the Chicago White Sox (5-9) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on April 15.
The Baltimore Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (3-0, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (0-2, 6.75 ERA).
White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
White Sox Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The White Sox have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won two of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (63 total runs).
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.80) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 9
|@ Pirates
|L 1-0
|Michael Kopech vs Johan Oviedo
|April 10
|@ Twins
|W 4-3
|Dylan Cease vs Kenta Maeda
|April 11
|@ Twins
|L 4-3
|Lance Lynn vs Pablo Lopez
|April 12
|@ Twins
|L 3-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Sonny Gray
|April 14
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Tyler Wells
|April 15
|Orioles
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Gibson
|April 16
|Orioles
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 17
|Phillies
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Zack Wheeler
|April 18
|Phillies
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Falter
|April 19
|Phillies
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Taijuan Walker
|April 21
|@ Rays
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Josh Fleming
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.