Tucker Barnhart -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .286 with .

In three of six games this year, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Barnhart has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings