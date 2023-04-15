Trey Mancini -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has a home run while hitting .250.
  • In eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), Mancini has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Mancini has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 2
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Grove (0-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
