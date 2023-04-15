Trey Mancini -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has a home run while hitting .250.

In eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), Mancini has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Mancini has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings