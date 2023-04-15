Anthony DeSclafani will toe the rubber for the San Francisco Giants (5-8) on Saturday, April 15 against the Detroit Tigers (4-9), who will counter with Michael Lorenzen. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Giants are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+125). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (1-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Tigers' game against the Giants but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Giants with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nick Maton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Tigers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored four times and won one of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.