Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)
- Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 73 of 111 games last year (65.8%) Suzuki had at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games last year (13 of 111), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his 111 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 7.2% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He touched home plate in 37.8% of his 111 games last season, with two or more runs in 9.9% of those games (11).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.282
|AVG
|.244
|.357
|OBP
|.326
|.479
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|23
|54/20
|K/BB
|56/25
|5
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|38 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (60.3%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (24.1%)
|21 (39.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (36.2%)
|8 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (31.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Grove (0-1) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.