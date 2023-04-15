Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

  • Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
  • In 73 of 111 games last year (65.8%) Suzuki had at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games last year (13 of 111), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suzuki picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his 111 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 7.2% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He touched home plate in 37.8% of his 111 games last season, with two or more runs in 9.9% of those games (11).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 55
.282 AVG .244
.357 OBP .326
.479 SLG .392
19 XBH 19
8 HR 6
23 RBI 23
54/20 K/BB 56/25
5 SB 4
Home Away
53 GP 58
38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%)
11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%)
21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%)
8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%)
16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Grove (0-1) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
